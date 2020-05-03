Wagerr Trading Down 31.7% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.68 million and $4,536.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004080 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,824,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,444,903 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

