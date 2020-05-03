Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 7.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

