Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

