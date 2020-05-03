Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

