WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 13,985 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 442.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.47. The stock had a trading volume of 911,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,163. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.42 and its 200-day moving average is $387.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

