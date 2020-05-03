Wings Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Wings has a market cap of $3.87 million and $99,511.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Binance and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.02335676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00192820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

