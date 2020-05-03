Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

