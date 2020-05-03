Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

