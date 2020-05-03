Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,624,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $66.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

