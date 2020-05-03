XMax (XMX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. XMax has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.26 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, DDEX, Hotbit and Graviex. During the last week, XMax has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,213,721,623 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, FCoin, Coinrail, Graviex, CryptoBridge, OTCBTC, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

