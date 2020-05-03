Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.74. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

A traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. 1,618,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

