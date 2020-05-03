Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $1.57. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $7.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

MTH stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 495,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,726. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

