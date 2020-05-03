Zacks: Analysts Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,108. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

