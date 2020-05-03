Zacks: Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given $31.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $31.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.55) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Beam Therapeutics an industry rank of 9 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 185,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,586. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

