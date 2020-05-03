Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. AT&T reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

T has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 36,837,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,772,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

