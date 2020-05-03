Zano (ZANO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,302.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Zano has a market cap of $5.93 million and $62,302.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00006730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.02305165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,129,993 coins and its circulating supply is 10,100,493 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.