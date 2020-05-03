ZMINE Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $85,495.97 and $220.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00386014 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001118 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017122 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006031 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012437 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

