ZPER Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BitForex. ZPER has a total market cap of $566,967.69 and $8,352.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00057572 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00387055 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001116 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017091 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006053 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012454 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

