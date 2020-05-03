ZrCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00008096 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $83,031.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.02306164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00194243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00064036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

