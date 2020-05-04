-$0.08 EPS Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

AYX traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.76. 1,538,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 291.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $4,370,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 474,859 shares of company stock valued at $66,313,926. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after buying an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,681,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,760,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $27,387,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $27,357,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

