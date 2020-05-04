-$0.11 EPS Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.98. 105,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 million, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.76. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.