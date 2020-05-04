-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.22. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

