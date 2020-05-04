$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.30. 752,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,821 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 440,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 260.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 121.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

