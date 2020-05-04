$0.58 EPS Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Applied Industrial Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,691.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 212,803 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 669.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 399,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

