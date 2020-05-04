$0.60 EPS Expected for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. American National BankShares posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American National BankShares.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMNB. Stephens upgraded shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of American National BankShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of AMNB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 12,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,360. The company has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin bought 1,000 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

