-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 203.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 453,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $893.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.65. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $35.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

