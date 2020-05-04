$0.97 EPS Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.87.

AMED traded down $9.34 on Monday, reaching $174.49. The company had a trading volume of 285,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,953. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 28.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

