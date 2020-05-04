0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Cap of $439,548.17

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $439,548.17 and approximately $24,648.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.03902642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009677 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011319 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 489,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

