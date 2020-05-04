10,375 Shares in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Acquired by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Tech Data comprises 0.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $55,438,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,501,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ:TECD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.08. The company had a trading volume of 177,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.94. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

