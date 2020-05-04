18,450 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $86.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

