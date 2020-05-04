196,973 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Acquired by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of AAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 435,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $618.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

