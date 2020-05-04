3DCoin Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $156,548.60 and approximately $367.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000238 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

