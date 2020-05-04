45,090 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

