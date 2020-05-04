552,800 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 552,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,468,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 1.9% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 3.33% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.54. 1,768,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

