55I LLC Purchases 31,651 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 504.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.5% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.94. The stock had a trading volume of 614,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

