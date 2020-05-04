70,406 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after buying an additional 1,197,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,906,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,682,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -481.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $659,905.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

