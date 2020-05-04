89bio’s (NASDAQ:ETNB) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 11th

89bio’s (NASDAQ:ETNB) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 11th. 89bio had issued 5,304,687 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $84,874,992 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

ETNB stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($1.62). On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $83,108,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $6,573,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

