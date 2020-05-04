Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,185 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,155.6% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,674,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.68. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

