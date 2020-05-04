Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 4.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $230.91. 2,032,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day moving average is $222.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

