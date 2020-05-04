AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $71,005.74 and approximately $13.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,642,004 coins and its circulating supply is 11,611,190 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

