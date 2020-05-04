AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply