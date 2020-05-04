AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.