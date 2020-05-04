Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.52). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACER traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 71,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

