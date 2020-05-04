Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

ACER stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

