Acoin (ACOIN) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Acoin has a market capitalization of $13,436.57 and $1.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acoin has traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Acoin

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

