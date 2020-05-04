Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 61,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after buying an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

