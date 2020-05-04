Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 231.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.11. 2,366,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,360. The company has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.