Aeon Market Cap Hits $9.13 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00006459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $70,282.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00685280 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

