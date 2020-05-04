Aeron (ARN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $761,068.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.02310455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00064971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay, IDEX, Coinrail, Kuna, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.