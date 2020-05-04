Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group an industry rank of 68 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

AIH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

