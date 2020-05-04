Agrocoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $105,748.00 (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $105,748.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Agrocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.66 or 0.03907068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035248 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

Agrocoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI.

Buying and Selling Agrocoin

Agrocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

